Seattle Mariners No Longer Have Most Slot Money For 2025 MLB Draft

Per @Ken_Rosenthal, the Baltimore Orioles are receiving the No. 37 pick in the 2025 Draft from the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bryan Baker deal. The pick is worth $2,631,400.



The Orioles now own picks 19, 30, 31 and 37 and have the biggest bonus pool of any team at $19,144,500. pic.twitter.com/a4YlTiMgZQ