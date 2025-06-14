Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospect Jonny Farmelo Out Several Weeks
SEATTLE — One of the Seattle Mariners most promising prospects is dealing with another lengthy injury shortly after he returned from a separate one.
Outfielder Jonny Farmelo (No. 78 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 54 Baseball America top 100) is dealing with a stress reaction in his rib, which will keep him out 4-6 weeks, according to comments made by Mariners general manager Justin Hollander on Friday.
Hollander said that the recovery for Farmelo's stress reaction is similar to the current rehab Seattle outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley is currently undergoing for his right oblique strain. The 20-year-old Farmelo will be down in the team's complex in Peoria, Ariz., for his recovery.
Farmelo made his season debut with the High-A Everett AquaSox on April 29. It was his first dose of game action since June 11, 2024, due to a torn right ACL.
"Would anticipate 4-6 weeks before Jonny's up and running. His knee is doing great," Hollander said Friday. "And in some ways this will help him build more volume in his legs while he recovers from the stress reaction. It's unfortunate, obviously, to lose parts of another season. But nothing long-term, nothing serious in terms of impacting the future of Jonny Farmelo."
Farmelo has played 15 games this season for Everett. He's scored 12 runs and has hit two doubles, a triple and five home runs with 12 RBIs. He's slashed .288/.348/.610 with a .958 OPS.
Farmelo was selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He's played 61 professional games since being drafted, including 46 with the Single-A Modesto Nuts in 2024. In his career in the Mariners farm system, he's scored 51 runs and has hit 12 doubles, four triples and nine homers with 37 RBIs and has a slash line of .270/.387/.468 with an .855 OPS.
