Seattle Mariners' Power-Hitting Prospect Now Leads Northwest League in Home Runs
It's been a great start to the season for Seattle Mariners prospect Lazaro Montes, who now leads the High-A Northwest League in home runs.
He hit his fourth on Saturday night with the Everett AquaSox.
Still just 20 years old, Montes is the No. 39 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's hitting .269 this season with 11 RBIs and 12 walks. He's carrying a .409 on-base percentage and pairs with Colt Emerson, Jurrangelo Cijntje and Michael Arroyo to make one of the most talented rosters in the minors.
Lifetime, he's a .290 hitter in the minors and has drawn comparisons to Houston Astros' slugger Yordan Alvarez.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Montes' loudest tool is still his top-of-the-scale raw power from the left side of the plate, and he's continuing to learn how to get to that pop consistently in games. He has outstanding bat speed with plenty of loft in his swing to drive the ball in the air, and he can regularly register elite-level exit velocities. There is some swing-and-miss to his game and there will always be strikeouts, but he also draws walks (14.4 percent walk rate in 2024) as he's learning to find better pitches to hit. He models his game after and is often compared to fellow Cuban Yordan Alvarez.
The AquaSox will finish out their series with the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) on Sunday before taking the customary Monday off day.
The Mariners are playing the Toronto Blue Jays in their own series finale.
