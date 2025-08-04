Seattle Mariners Promote Pair of Top 100 Prospects to Double-A
Two of the Seattle Mariners best prospects are set to move up in the organization's farm system.
Shortstop Colt Emerson and switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje will head to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, according to several reports.
The 20-year-old Emerson (No. 15 MLB Pipeline, No. 14 Baseball America) is the team's top prospect according to most publications. He was picked in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school by Seattle. He dealt with injuries his first two years with the organization and was limited to 94 games.
Emerson has stayed healthy all of 2025 and has made major strides in his game. He's scored 58 runs in 90 games with the High-A Everett AquaSox as of Sunday. He's hit 16 doubles, five triples and 11 home runs with 51 RBIs. He's slashed .281/.388/.453 with an .841 OPS. His triples, home runs and RBIs are all career-highs.
The 22-year-old Cijntje (No. 70 MLB Pipeline, No. 90 Baseball America) was selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft out of Mississippi State. He began his professional career with the AquaSox this year. He's posted a 4.58 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 74.2 innings pitched across 19 appearances (16 starts). He reached a new career-high with 10 strikeouts in his latest start Aug. 2 and pitched seven innings for the first time his outing before that July 26.
Emerson and Cijntje are the third and fourth top 100 Mariners prospects to be promoted from Everett to Arkansas this season. Second baseman Michael Arroyo (No. 58 MLB Pipeline, No. 59 Baseball America) and outfielder Lazaro Montes (No. 23 MLB Pipeline, No. 39 Baseball America) were promoted to the Travelers on June 24.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
TOP 100 MARINERS PROSPECT REACHES NEW CAREER-HIGH: Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was dealing in a start for the Everett AquaSox on Saturday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS STARTING PITCHER DOMINATES IN REHAB START WITH TACOMA: Bryce Miller looked in near-top form in a rehab outing with the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS DEAL MINOR LEAGUE PITCHER FOR MAJOR LEAGUE BULLPEN HELP: Mariners No. 21 prospect Jeter Martinez was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in return for left-handed veteran reliever Caleb Ferguson on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.