Minor League Baseball

Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospect Reaches New Career-High in Latest Outing

Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was dealing in a start for the Everett AquaSox on Saturday.

Teren Kowatsch

Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje walks off the mound during an SEC Tournament game against Vanderbilt on May 23, 2024, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje walks off the mound during an SEC Tournament game against Vanderbilt on May 23, 2024, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners went through the MLB trade deadline on July 31 without parting with any of their eight top 100 prospects (per MLB Pipeline). One of those prospects wasted no time reaffirming that was a correct decision.

Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje made his first post-trade deadline start for the High-A Everett AquaSox in a 4-2 loss against the Eugene Emeralds on Saturday. Cijntje allowed all the runs scored by the Emeralds, but he also reached a new mark in his professional career.

The 22-year-old hurler struck out a career-high 10 hitters, walked one, hit a batter and allowed his four earned runs on four hits (one home run) Saturday. The homer he allowed accounted for three of those runs and it was his final pitch of the game.

Saturday was also Cijntje's (No. 70 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 90 Baseball America top 100) second-straight where he's set a new career-high.

Cijntje pitched through the seventh inning for the first time July 26. He hadn't pitched longer than six innings before that start.

Cijntje has a 4.58 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 74.2 innings pitched across 19 appearances (16 starts) in his first season of professional baseball. He's holding opposing hitters to a .201 batting average.

Cijntje was picked in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State. He's struggled with walks this season, but has curbed the free bases in his most recent starts.

Cijntje has walked more than one batter just twice in his last seven outings. He's fanned 38 batters in that stretch.

Related Minor League Baseball stories

MARINERS STARTING PITCHER DOMINATES IN REHAB START WITH TACOMA: Bryce Miller looked in near-top form in a rehab outing with the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday. CLICK HERE

MARINERS DEAL MINOR LEAGUE PITCHER FOR MAJOR LEAGUE BULLPEN HELP: Mariners No. 21 prospect Jeter Martinez was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in return for left-handed veteran reliever Caleb Ferguson on Wednesday. CLICK HERE

MARINERS OUTFIELD PROSPECT WINS MINOR LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Tai Peete received a weekly honor after a dominant stretch that included multiple home runs. CLICK HERE

Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media

You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.

Published |Modified
Teren Kowatsch
TEREN KOWATSCH

Teren Kowatsch is a staff writer for ''Minor League Baseball on SI'' and other "On SI'' baseball sites. He has been a writer for “On SI’’ for two years and is a graduate of the University of Idaho. You can follow him on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch

Home/NEWS