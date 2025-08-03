Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospect Reaches New Career-High in Latest Outing
The Seattle Mariners went through the MLB trade deadline on July 31 without parting with any of their eight top 100 prospects (per MLB Pipeline). One of those prospects wasted no time reaffirming that was a correct decision.
Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje made his first post-trade deadline start for the High-A Everett AquaSox in a 4-2 loss against the Eugene Emeralds on Saturday. Cijntje allowed all the runs scored by the Emeralds, but he also reached a new mark in his professional career.
The 22-year-old hurler struck out a career-high 10 hitters, walked one, hit a batter and allowed his four earned runs on four hits (one home run) Saturday. The homer he allowed accounted for three of those runs and it was his final pitch of the game.
Saturday was also Cijntje's (No. 70 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 90 Baseball America top 100) second-straight where he's set a new career-high.
Cijntje pitched through the seventh inning for the first time July 26. He hadn't pitched longer than six innings before that start.
Cijntje has a 4.58 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 74.2 innings pitched across 19 appearances (16 starts) in his first season of professional baseball. He's holding opposing hitters to a .201 batting average.
Cijntje was picked in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State. He's struggled with walks this season, but has curbed the free bases in his most recent starts.
Cijntje has walked more than one batter just twice in his last seven outings. He's fanned 38 batters in that stretch.
