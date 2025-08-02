Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Dominates in Rehab Start With Triple-A Tacoma
The Seattle Mariners starting rotation might be near full strength.
Right-handed starter Bryce Miller has been on the 15-day injured list since June 10 (retroactive to June 7) due to right elbow inflammation related to a bone spur in his elbow.
It's Miller's second time on the IL this season due to the same ailment. He was on the shelf May 14-31. He received a cortisone shot before his first stint on the IL. His second time around, he received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection.
Seattle and Miller won't know for sure how effective the PRP injection is until he pitches in the majors again. But based on his first rehab start, it seems to have yielded positive results.
Miller began a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Friday against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in Sugar Land, Texas. He had a 55-pitch limit going into the outing.
Miller struck out six batters and allowed one hit in four innings pitched. He threw 52 pitches, including 42 strikes.
The third-year pitcher stayed in the 95-97 mph range with his four-seam fastball for the duration of his rehab start and averaged 96.4 mph.
Miller established his fastball and worked in his secondary offerings from there. In addition to his four-seamer, he threw his two-seam fastball (sinker), slider, splitter, knuckle curve and sweeper.
Miller struck out Cowboys right fielder Logan Davidson with three off-speed pitches to lead off the fourth inning: a sweeper, a slider and a splitter.
If the former Texas A&M product can return to the team at or near full strength, it would provided a big boost for the Mariners, who are in the middle of a playoff push.
Miller has a 5.73 ERA this season with 39 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched across 10 starts.
