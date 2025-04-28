Seattle Mariners Prospect with Little Fanfare Earns Big Minor League Award at Double-A
Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Adam Seminaris was named as the Pitcher of the Week in the Double-A Texas League on Monday.
Seminaris plays for the Arkansas Travelers, who won the Texas League championship a season ago.
Now 26, Seminaris is 1-1 this season with a 1.47 ERA in four starts. He's struck out 21 batters in 18.1 innings. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft by the Los Angeles Angels and has spent parts of five seasons in the minor leagues. He's reached as high as Triple-A in the Milwaukee Brewers organization (one appearance in 2023).
He is not ranked in the M's Top-30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline.
Seminaris signed with the Mariners back in January and Joe Doyle of Overslot had this to say on social media about him:
The Seattle Mariners have signed LHP Adam Seminaris to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. Seminaris is a changeup/breaking ball specialist and relies on command. He works to induce soft contact. Seminaris was a fifth round pick by the Angels in 2020.
The Mariners are lacking for depth at the upper minors and with the injuries to Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, there's no telling how many additional arms they could need to call on. Jhonathan Diaz is at Triple-A Tacoma, but perhaps Seminaris could get a call if he keeps performing well.
Seattle is 16-12 on the season and will resume its schedule on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is 6:40 p.m. PT.
