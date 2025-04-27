Detroit Tigers Make Team History Not Seen in 114 Years After Doubleheader Sweep
The Detroit Tigers swept the Baltimore Orioles in a doubleheader on Saturday at Comerica Park, continuing their run of strong play in the early going.
With the wins, Detroit is now 17-10 overall and in first place in the American League Central. Baltimore, one of the most disappointing teams in the league, is now 10-16 and in last place in the American League East.
The Tigers are also 12-3 at home this season, doing something they haven't done in the last 114 years of team history.
Per @TigersPR on social media:
After sweeping the doubleheader today we have:
- The best record (17-10) in the American League by 1.5 games
- The best team ERA (2.91) in the American League
- Our first 12-3 home start since 1911
- Gone 8-1 in the opening game of a series and have won the first two games in six of our nine series this year
After getting to the American League Division Series last season, the Tigers are out to prove it was no fluke. Armed with a top duo of Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty in the rotation, the Tigers also have Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson putting together solid seasons offensively. Greene was 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in the nightcap while Torkelson added a double.
He's hitting .263 for the season while Greene has four homers and 13 RBIs.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:40 p.m. ET. Skubal will pitch against right-hander Dean Kremer.
Skubal is 2-2 with a 2.83 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
SENSATIONAL SALVY: Salvador Perez recently accomplished something not seen since Willie Mays for the Royals in a doubleheader sweep of the Rockies this week. CLICK HERE:
OVERSEAS ACTION: Yasiel Puig, the former big-league All-Star, didn't take kindly to having a fastball thrown near his head while playing in the KBO. CLICK HERE:
BUDDY SYSTEM: Steven Kwan of the Guardians wore a pink wristband to let teammate David Fry know that he and his wife are expecting a baby girl. Here's the moment. CLICK HERE: