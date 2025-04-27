Toronto Blue Jays Starting Pitcher Makes Undesirable History on Sunday Afternoon
Starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was ejected on Sunday afternoon after making some undesirable history for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Playing against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Gausman lasted just 2.2 innings before getting tossed. He gave up six earned runs on three hits. He walked five and struck out two, swelling his ERA to 4.50 for the season. He threw a whopping 53 pitches in that third inning.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com:
Updating: The 53 pitches thrown by Kevin Gausman are tied for the most ever thrown by a #BlueJays pitcher in a single inning. (Woody Williams, 1998)
It's also the most thrown in an MLB inning since Cameron Vieaux of the Pirates on July 1, 2022 (via our @ssc627)
Gausman, 34, has been one of the better starters in the American League since arriving in Toronto before the 2022 campaign. He's won double-digit games each season with the Jays and helped them reach the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023. Gausman also struck out 237 batters in 185.0 innings back in 2023.
Assuming he takes the loss in this contest against New York, he'll fall to 104-105 lifetime with a 3.85 ERA.
The Blue Jays trail 6-1 at the time of this posting and would fall to 13-14 with that loss. Toronto will be off on Monday night before starting a new series on Tuesday with the division-rival Boston Red Sox.
That game will begin at 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre. It will the first time that Toronto has hosted Boston this year.
