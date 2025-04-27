Seattle Mariners Prospect Tyler Locklear Has 4-Hit Game For Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers
Much of the attention paid to the Seattle Mariners farm system has been designated for their top 100 prospects. But an under-the-radar minor leaguer has quietly been the organization's best hitter down in Triple-A for the Tacoma Rainiers.
Tyler Locklear (No. 11 team prospect per MLB Pipeline) has been in Tacoma the whole season and put together a dominant performance in a 2-0 loss against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Saturday.
The 24 year-old first baseman went 4-for-4 with two doubles against the Cowboys. It was his second four-hit game of the season.
Saturday was the third consecutive multi-hit game for Locklear. He's batting .344 (31-for-90) with 11 doubles, two homers and 16 RBIs in 23 games this year.
Locklear was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Virginia Commonwealth and received his first taste of major league action last season. He hit .156 (7-for-45) with a double, two home runs and three RBIs in 16 games.
This season is Locklear's second with the Rainiers. He hit .260 with 15 doubles, three triples, eight homers and 41 RBIs in 70 games with Tacoma in 2024. He began the season with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers.
Locklear was viewed as the heir apparent at first base for the Mariners after the team traded former All-Star Ty France to the Cincinnati Reds on July 29, 2024. Locklear was called up July 23, 2024 and optioned back down to the Rainiers a week later.
Seattle has platooned Donovan Solano and Rowdy Tellez at first base with Luke Raley playing the outfield due to a shoulder injury to outfielder Victor Robles. Solano's struggles and Locklear's solid season in Triple-A might result in the former second-round pick getting another crack in the big leagues.
