Seattle Mariners Outfielder Jonny Farmelo Set to Return With High-A Everett AquaSox
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners began 2025 with seven prospects ranked in both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America's respective top 100 rankings.
Since the season started, the Mariners have added two more prospects into Baseball America's top 100 list: 2024 first-round pick Jurrangelo Cijntje and that year's second-round selection Ryan Sloan.
All nine top 100 prospects, with the exception of one, have had solid games or sustained stretches this season. The only one that hasn't, Jonny Farmelo, has been out with an injury.
Farmelo (No. 92 MLB Pipeline, No. 65 Baseball America) has been out 10 months with a torn ACL he suffered going for a catch while playing for Seattle's Low-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts.
The 20 year-old outfielder played 46 games for Modesto before his injury. He hit .264 with 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 25 RBIs and 18 steals.
According to an injury update provided by Mariners general manager Justin Hollander on Friday, Farmelo will report to the High-A Everett AquaSox on April 29. He'll join a stacked team that includes fellow top 100 players Cijntje, Michael Arroyo, Lazaro Montes and fellow 2023 draft pick Tai Peete.
It won't be full-go right away for Farmelo. Per comments from Hollander, Farmelo's workload will steadily increase. He'll receive rest days and will be in the lineup often as a designated hitter.
"There will be some restrictions," Hollander said Friday. " ... This is not gonna be six days a week, so we'll progress him. I believe, four days at first to five days a week after that. Again, it will take a while before we get into no restrictions."
Farmelo was selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2023 draft. The pick used to draft him was the one Seattle received for franchise superstar Julio Rodriguez winning American League Rookie of the Year in 2022.
