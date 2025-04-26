Seattle Mariners Pitching Prospect Teddy McGraw Set to Resume Throwing Program
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have been regarded as one of, if not the best, organizations in baseball when it comes to developing pitchers.
Four of the Mariners' five starting pitchers (five of six when counting No. 6 pitcher Emerson Hancock) were drafted and developed by the team. Seattle's top two draft picks from 2024, Jurrangelo Cijntje and Ryan Sloan, both entered Baseball America's Top 100 list this year.
The Mariners have made a habit of nurturing elite pitching. But one of the most talented pitching prospects in the organization has had to overcome several setbacks in his nearly two years in the farm system.
Former Wake Forest pitcher Teddy McGraw was considered one of the best pitchers available in the 2023 MLB Draft, but two career Tommy John surgeries resulted in him dropping to Seattle in the third round.
McGraw was out for all of 2023 and made his professional debut Aug. 4, 2024 with the Low-A Modesto Nuts.
The 23-year old McGraw made four starts for the Nuts. He had a 4.15 ERA with eight strikeouts in 8.2 innings pitched. Modesto went onto win its second straight California League title.
The former Demon Deacons' injury troubles began again shortly after his debut. He was shut down for the year after a start on Aug. 22 with a right elbow flexor injury. McGraw chose to go with a conservative rehabilitation approach rather than undergo the third major arm surgery of his career.
The elbow flexor issue flared up again during spring training. McGraw consulted with Dr. Keith Meister, a specialist based in Texas, to determine if steady rehab was still an option or if surgery would be required.
According to an update from Mariners general manager Justin Hollander on Friday, McGraw avoided another operation.
McGraw was cleared by Meister to resume his throwing program. Meister is Seattle's go-to physician when it comes to pitching injuries.
"We always try and take extra care with everyone," Hollander said Friday. "So I don't know if Teddy needs extra care. Obviously, every player is unique and their injury history is all different and makes them unique, so we try and treat each player accordingly. Teddy's obviously had substantial injury history in his past. And our guys are cognizant of that as they go through this process. The ramp up will be appropriate based on that previous injury history."
