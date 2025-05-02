Seattle Mariners Prospect Tyler Locklear Named Minor League Co-Hitter of The Month
One of the hottest hitters in the Seattle Mariners minor league system has been recognized for his torrid first month of the season in the organization's first set of monthly minor league awards.
First baseman Tyler Locklear (Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers) was named the Mariners minor league co-hitter of the month on Thursday. Top 100 prospect Lazaro Montes (High-A Everett AquaSox) was the other batter to earn the honor.
Locklear has scored 12 runs this season and has hit 12 doubles, two home runs and 17 RBIs in 26 games entering Thursday. He's slashed .317/.400/.485 with an OPS of .885 in that stretch. He's had a base hit in 17-of-26 games, has 10 multi-hit games and two four-hit games.
The 24-year-old Locklear was picked in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Virginia Commonwealth. He was promoted to Triple-A for the first time and made his major league debut last season. He had a double, two homers and three RBIs in 16 games for Seattle last season. He had a slash line of .156/,224/.311 with a .535 OPS in his first taste of the big leagues.
Locklear (No. 11 Mariners prospect according to MLB Pipeline) was thought to the organization's long-term answer at first base as recent as a season ago. His struggles nixed the possibility of a longer stay in the majors last season.
Locklear hasn't had a batting average lower than .263 this year with the Rainiers. And his solid year might lead to him returning to the big leagues soon.
