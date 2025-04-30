Seattle Mariners Select Outfielder Rhylan Thomas From Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers
SEATTLE — Two Seattle Mariners prospects, Ben Williamson and Logan Evans, were called up to the major leagues for the first time this month. The team made it a trifecta on the final day of April on Wednesday. Outfielder Rhylan Thomas was selected from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers after the Mariners placed starting outfielder Luke Raley on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.
"It's a blessing, honestly," Thomas said in a pregame interview Wednesday. "You can't really make things up like this. It's what you dream of as a kid. And now that I'm here, standing in this amazing ballpark with my family on their way — I have no words, honestly. It's amazing."
Thomas, 25-years-old, was selected in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Southern California (USC). He was acquired by Seattle in a trade with the New York Mets on July 26, 2024.
Thomas played 47 games for the Rainiers in 2024. He hit .322 with six doubles, a home run and 18 RBIs. He picked up right where he left off this season.
Thomas is batting .319 (30-for-94) with a double, a homer and six RBIs and six steals in 26 games with Tacoma in 2025. He's struck out just four times in 104 plate appearances.
"I think (things) were going great," Thomas said. "I think that I was really comfortable in the box and that, defensively, I've shown that I can be a big leaguer. Because of that, I'm here. And I think that they believe in me, and that's the biggest part. They believe in me and I believe in myself, and that's how you get things done at this level."
Several of Thomas' Rainiers teammates have also been brought up. Williamson and Evans both made their major league debuts in April and Samad Taylor, who was cheering for Thomas from the top dugout steps during his interview, made his season debut against the Angels on Wednesday.
"I think as a group we supported each other and knew how to encourage each other to be who we are," Thomas said. "And you know who Ben is, you know who Samad is, and the kind of players they are — they're amazing players. But they do the right things every single day to make sure that the player they know they are is the player they show up as every single day. And I think being around guys like Samad and Ben, pushing me and encouraging me to be that person that I am every single day, is what made us so great."
The Mariners have had bad luck with injuries this season. But the "next man up" mentality has helped the team persevere to a 17-12 record and first place in the American League West entering Wednesday. Thomas wasn't in the lineup against Los Angeles on Wednesday, but he'll carry the same mindset the team has preached whenever he makes his major league debut.
