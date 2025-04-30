Seattle Mariners' Top 100 Prospect Jonny Farmelo Hits Home Run in Season Debut
Playing in his first game of the season on Tuesday, Seattle Mariners prospect Jonny Farmelo made quite the impression. After missing most of last season, and the first part of this year, with a torn ACL, Farmelo made his season debut for the High-A Everett AquaSox.
Farmelo's first hit of 2025 was a two-run home run to center field in the top of the fifth inning against the Eugene Emeralds. It was his third at-bat of the game.
Farmelo's homer gave the AquaSox a 2-0 lead. They eventually lost 3-2 to the Emeralds. He finished the game 1-for-4 with a run and two RBIs. It is his first action at High-A, as he spent last season with the Low-A Modesto Nuts.
Farmelo (No. 92, MLB Pipeline top 100) was selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Seattle took him with the prospect promotion incentive pick it received from Julio Rodriguez winning the 2022 American League Rookie of The Year award.
The Centreville, Va., native played 46 games for Modesto before landing on the injured list. He hit .264 (47-for-178) with 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 25 RBIs and 18 steals.
With Everett, Farmelo joins a stacked outfield that includes fellow top 100 prospects Tai Peete and Lazaro Montes.
Farmelo won't be used every day right away, according to an injury update provided by Mariners general manager Justin Hollander on April 25. Hollander said Farmelo will be given rest days and occasionally be used as a designated hitter as he works his way back to full strength. He played center field and hit lead-off for the AquaSox on Tuesday.
