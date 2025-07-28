Seattle Mariners Prospect Wins Weekly Award as Trade Rumors Swirl
Congratulations are in order for a pair of Tacoma Rainiers players, as 37-year-old Casey Lawrence was named as the Pitcher of the Week in the Pacific Coast League, with first baseman Tyler Locklear earning the Hitter of the Week honors.
Lawrence threw a complete game to earn a win, giving up just one run on two hits. He struck out six. Locklear hit .478 for the week with five homers and a .571 on-base percentage.
At 24-years-old, Locklear is having a massive year for the Rainiers, hitting .316 with 19 homers, 81 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. He's got a .401 on-base percentage.
This feels like a huge week for him with the trade deadline coming on Thursday. Could the Mariners, in need of upgrades in the outfield and at third base, move on from Locklear in order to acquire help there - or to get a bullpen arm? Those rumors have certainly been out there.
Furthermore, could the team move on from Donovan Solano and bring Locklear in to help at first base? Locklear debuted in the big leagues last season, hititng just .156 with two home runs in 45 at-bats.
The Mariners enter play on Monday at 56-50 and in a tie for the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They are going to take on the suddenly surging Athletics, who just swept the Astros in Houston.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PT as Luis Castillo pitches against left-hander JP Sears. The series will conclude on Wednesday before the M's take on the Rangers at home over the weekend.
