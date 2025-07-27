Here is a Look at Ichiro Suzuki's Hall of Fame Plaque in Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Longtime Seattle Mariners star Ichiro Suzuki was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday afternoon, delivering an engaging, thought-provoking and hilarious speech that lasted approximately 20 minutes.
Mariners on SI will post the speech when the video becomes available, but here is a look at Ichiro's plaque, which was presented by Commissioner Rob Manfred.
With extraordinary work ethic and unparalleled bat control, brought record-setting hit totals to Major League Baseball as its first Japanese-born position player. Electritified 2001 Mariners to record 116-win campaign, earning A.L. Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors. The only player with 10 straight 200-hit campaigns, 2001-2010, set all-time single-season hits record with 262 in 2004. An All-Star and Gold Glove outfielder throughout his first decade in the majors, led A.L. in hits seven times. Won two A.L. batting titles after capturing seven consecutive in Japan. Totaled 3,089 MLB hits and 509 stolen bases.
He was nearly a unanimous entry into the Hall of Fame, appearing on all but one ballot when they were revealed in January. He spent 19 years in the big leagues with the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins. He is the third Mariners player ever in the Hall of Fame, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.
He is also the first Japanese player in the Hall of Fame.
Ichiro will be further honored in Seattle this August. He'll have his No. 51 retired by the Mariners on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
