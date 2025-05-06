Seattle Mariners Prospect Victor Labrada Named Texas League Player of The Week
Seattle Mariners prospect Victor Labrada was one of three prospects in the organization to win weekly minor league awards on Monday. And he did it off the back of a monster week for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers.
Labrada played six games from the Travelers from April 30-May 4. Over that stretch, Labrada scored nine runs and hit four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs. He batted .524 and had a .630 on-base percentage. He also stole four bases.
Labrada entered April 30 with a .200 batting average for the year and had a .353 on-base percentage. He average increased to .279 and his on-base percentage went up to .411 after the six-game stretch. He had two hits in five-of-six games and both his homers came in the final two games of the aforementioned stretch on May 3 and May 4.
The 25-year-old Labrada was signed as an international free agent out of Cuba on Jan. 22, 2021. He was promoted to Arkansas on June 25, 2024, and helped the club to a Texas League championship.
Labrada has scored 21 runs this season and has hit seven doubles, one triple, three homers, 13 RBIs and has stolen 12 bases in 26 games. He's slashing .279/.411/.488 and has an .899 on-base percentage.
Labrada's speed has been his biggest calling card since signing with Seattle. In four seasons in the Mariners farm system, he's stolen 140 bases in 406 games. Consistency at the plate has been the biggest struggle for Labrada with the organization. Last season, he struck out 101 times and drew just 43 walks. This year, he's struck out 22 times and has drawn 18 walks.
If he can keep that walk-to-strikeout ratio where it is and consistently make contact, Labrada will be a Mariners prospect to watch.
