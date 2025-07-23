Seattle Mariners Recent Draft Pick Expected to Make Major League Impact 'Really Quickly'
Seattle Mariners' recent draft pick Kade Anderson is expected to make a major league impact in Seattle 'really quickly,' according Jim Callis of MLB.com.
Callis predicted Anderson to be the first player from the 2025 class to make it to the big leagues. Mariners executives have echoed that sentiment, saying that Anderson could be up as early as next season.
From Callis:
I think Anderson is very polished and Seattle is contending. I think he'll be an asset really quickly."
The Mariners have a full starting rotation at the moment, with Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo and George Kirby. They also have Emerson Hancock and Logan Evans as serviceable depth options. However, the looming presence of Anderson could allow the Mariners to get creative, as they could trade away Evans or Hancock at the trade deadline this year, or they could trade away someone for offensive help in the offseason.
Anderson is the highest-drafted Mariners player since Seattle took Mike Zunino out of Florida in 2012.
He led LSU to the National Championship this season, as they swept Coastal Carolina in the College World Series finals. He led the nation in strikeouts with 180 in 119.0 innings. He posted a 12-1 record and a 3.18 ERA. He will not pitch at all for the rest of the year, instead heading to the team's complex in Arizona for workouts and strength building.
Anderson will be a key player to watch during spring training in 2026.
The Mariners are 54-47 this season.
