Seattle Mariners Recently Signed 37-Year-Old Former Stud Reliever to Minor League Deal
The Seattle Mariners recently signed veteran reliever Bryan Shaw to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Tacoma. He actually made his organizational debut on Tuesday night, giving up one earned run in 0.1 innings. He walked three and suffered the loss against the Las Vegas Aviators.
Shaw, 37, was once of the top bullpen arms in baseball, but it's been several years since he's seen that kind of productivity.
Debuting in 2011 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Shaw was elite until the end of the 2017 season. He helped the Cleveland Guardians get to the World Series in 2016 and had a 3.13 ERA in 475 games from 2011-2017.
He then spent two years in Colorado, going 7-8 with a 5.61 ERA before throwing six games with the Mariners during the COVID 2020 season. He had an ERA of 18.00. Shaw went back to Cleveland for a solid 2021 season in which he appeared in 81 games (3.49 ERA), but he had a 5.40 ERA the following season. He spent 38 games with the Chicago White Sox in 2023 and pitched five more in 2024, owning a 4.53 ERA.
The California native began the year with the Cincinnati Reds organization, posting a 27.00 ERA in four apperances (1.2 innings).
Entering play on Thursday, the Mariners are 18-12 and in first place in the American League West. While Shaw doesn't figure to be high on the priority list for a call-up, the roster has been so besieged by injuries, that you never know how much depth you are going to need.
The M's are off on Thursday but will resume play on Friday at the Texas Rangers.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the resilient series win over the Miami Marlins and he wants some apologies for the pushback he got on wanting the M's to bring back Jorge Polanco this offseason. Furthermore, he talks to noted injury expert Will Carroll on what exactly is going on with Logan Gilbert and what comes next. He catches up with Mariners on SI reporter Teren Kowatsch to talk about the team's recent run of strong play and addresses strong comments from a former MLB GM on Julio Rodriguez. And, Brady was given the coveted 1989 Ken Griffey Jr. Upper Deck rookie card. CLICK HERE:
CHANGE IN VOICE: We caught up with ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney, who credits the M's new hitting coach tandem for their offensive turnaround. CLICK HERE:
DUMPER, AGAIN: Cal Raleigh hit his 10th homer of the season on Sunday, joining an elite group of catchers in baseball history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.