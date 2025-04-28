ESPN MLB Insider Credits Seattle Mariners' New Hitting Coaches For Offensive Success
Entering play on Monday, the Seattle Mariners have one of the best offenses in baseball.
They are third in home runs (42), first in walks (125), and tied for third in stolen bases (35). Seattle is also fourth in on-base percentage (.326) and fifth in OPS (.748).
It's a far cry from last season, when the M's led baseball in strikeouts and were 29th in batting average at .229.
While a lot of the credit (deservedly) is showered on players like Cal Raleigh and Jorge Polanco, the hitting coach tandem of Edgar Martinez and Kevin Seitzer likely deserves some credit as well.
Martinez was brought in as the hitting coach last season after some coaching changes and helmed the ship for the final 34 games of the year, in which Seattle showed significant improvement. He was elevated to Director of Hitting this season and pairs with Seitzer, who had a lengthy run as hitting coach in Atlanta with the Braves.
Speaking last Thursday on the Refuse to Lose podcast, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney discussed the role of the coaching staff and the growth of the offense. (This came before the Marlins series, in which Seattle scored 25 runs in three games).
"No tougher job in baseball than that of hitting coach, I think. Because so many current players have their own personal hitting coaches that they work with in the offseason, some days, the morning of games. And so if something goes wrong for a hitter, it's usually the hitting coach for the major league team that gets blamed. And it's also pretty clear that having a different voice is important every so often, making a change, I think in this spot is important and when you have someone as credible as Edgar Martinez coming in, you know Kevin Seitzer, with all of his experience, speaking the language that the players will be able to understand and having the experience to be able to talk to them about working through issues. I think it's important and I do think there's a direct line from the change in hitting coach to what these guys are doing."
You can listen to the full interview with Olney below, and he'll be on again this Thursday.
The Mariners will play the Angels on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.