Cal Raleigh Joins Elite History with Another Home Run as Seattle Mariners Win Again
The Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 on Sunday afternoon to move to 16-12 on the season. Since starting out 3-7, Seattle has gone 13-5 over its last 18 games. They own sole possession of first place entering play on Monday.
One of the big reasons for the M's turnaround has been the play of catcher Cal Raleigh. Always solid behind the plate, Raleigh has continued to help carry the offense.
He went 1-for-5 on Sunday, hitting his 10th homer in the bottom of the first inning. According to @MarinersPR, Raleigh joined a very special group of catchers in baseball history with that blast.
- Raleigh became the 7th catcher in MLB history with 10+ home runs within his team's first 30 games of a season, joining Gabby Hartnett (1925), Iván Rodríguez (2000), John Buck (2013), Johnny Bench (1971), Roy Campanella (1953), Yogi Berra (1956).
In addition to his 10 homers, Raleigh has 17 RBIs and three stolen bases. He's hitting .229 with a .333 on-base percentage. After hitting 34 homers last season, Raleigh continues to look like the best offensive catcher in the game and he could be an All-Star for the first time this season.
The Mariners are off on Monday before starting a mini two-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Bryce Miller starts against Jack Kochanowicz.
Miller is 1-3 in the early going with a 4.21 ERA. Kochanowicz is 1-3 with a 5.47.
