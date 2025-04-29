Seattle Mariners' Rookie Back in Lineup Following Injury Scare Over Weekend
After suddenly missing Sunday's series finale against the Miami Marlins with back spasms, Seattle Mariners prospect Ben Williamson is back in the lineup on Tuesday for the series opener with the Los Angeles Angels.
He's hitting eighth, right in front of second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni. Williamson is manning his familiar third base.
The No. 13 prospect in the organization, Williamson has hit .310 through his first 11 games, also posting a .356 on-base percentage. He has one homer, seven RBIs and has played an excellent third base.
A former second-round pick (2023) out of William & Mary, Williamson has been lauded for his defensive work. However, his surging bat has been a surprise thus far. He only hit four homers in 150 career minor league games. He had four RBIs on Saturday, which was the most recent game that he played.
Williamson's play will be even more valuable to the M's over the next several days, as the team placed utility player Dylan Moore in the 10-day injured list with right hip inflammation. He was named as the American League Player of the Week just two weeks ago.
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 16-12 overall and in first place in the American League West. This is a quick two-game series with the Angels before another off day on Thursday.
Bryce Miller will be on the mound in the opener, sporting a 1-3 record. He'll be opposed by Jack Kochanowicz for the Halos. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
