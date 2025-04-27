Here's Why Seattle Mariners Star Logan Gilbert is Not Out of the Woods with His Elbow Injury
The Seattle Mariners placed starting pitcher Logan Gilbert on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a Grade 1 flexor strain. The team has said he will be shut down from throwing for two weeks and then re-evaluated.
On the surface, this is good news, as Gilbert seems to have avoided the dreaded Tommy John surgery and reports indicated he was feeling upbeat after the MRI results came back.
The only problem? The M's have seen a situation like this before, only for it to turn out poorly.
Thanks to M's internet sleuth @JKrom34, this is basically the exact same thing that the Mariners said about Robbie Ray after he was injured in the first start of 2023.
This was what Daniel Kramer of MLB.com relayed at that time:
Robbie Ray said the he didn’t experience any pain in his left flexor until the 2nd inning last night. He’ll be shut down for two weeks while receiving daily treatment then will be re-evaluated. The strain is Grade 1, per Scott Servais.
Ray never threw another pitch for the Mariners, as he ended up needing flexor tendon surgery and Tommy John. He missed the rest of 2023 and several months of 2024. The Mariners traded him to the San Francisco Giants before the 2024 season.
Just because it went this way for Ray doesn't mean it will go this way for Gilbert, but it's certainly something to keep our eyes on.
The Mariners will play the Marlins on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. PT.
