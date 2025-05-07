Seattle Mariners See Talented Prospect Dropped From Baseball America Top 100 Rankings
The Seattle Mariners have one of the best farm systems in baseball, robust with top prospects that should help the Mariners stay relevant in the American League for years to come.
However, one prospect is seeing his star fade, at least according to one publication. Harry Ford was just dropped from the Baseball America Top 100 prospect list when the new rankings were released on Wednesday, though he still remains in the Top 100 at MLB Pipeline.
With eight prospects still in the BA rankings, the Mariners have the most Top 100 prospects in the sport. They are ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox, who each have six.
Ford, 22, is off to a sluggish start at Triple-A Tacoma, hitting just .217 entering play on Wednesday. He has one home run, nine RBIs and two stolen bases. He is carrying an impressive .377 on-base percentage.
The No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Ford is a career .258 minor league hitter. He's represented the Mariners in the MLB Futures Game and has represented Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic (2023).
It's unclear what Ford's future in the organization is right now. Given that he's a catcher and is blocked by Cal Raleigh, is he someone with the potential to be his backup? Could the M's move his position to exploit his athleticism? Or could he be someone that they ultimately trade?
We'll have to see how it plays out over the next several months. Colt Emerson is the highest-ranked M's player, checking in at No. 17.
