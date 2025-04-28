Seattle Mariners Prospect Harry Ford Achieves Career Milestone He Will Remember
The 2025 season has gotten off to a slower start for Harry Ford than the catcher wanted, undoubtedly – especially after high expectations were set for him during a stellar spring training.
But on Sunday, something went very right for Ford, who is ranked by MLB Pipeline as one of the Mariners' seven Top 100 prospects – No. 61 overall and No. 4 in the team’s farm system.
Playing for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, Ford blasted his first home run of the season in an 8-3 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate). It was his first home run at the Triple-A level.
The homer was a solo shot to right field. It traveled 353 feet with an exit velocity of 96.3 mph.
The Mariners selected Ford in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of high school in Georgia. Now 22, he is a two-time participant in the MLB All-Star Futures Game and was a member of Great Britain's team during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Ford was in major league camp for the Mariners this spring as a non-roster invitee and impressed. He hit .421 (8-for-19) with a double, home run, six RBIs and three steals in 12 Cactus League games.
His spring performance earned him a spot on the Triple-A roster. In Tacoma, however, he is batting .220 (13-for-59) with 10 runs, a double, eight RBIs and two steals in 17 games to go with his homer. He has walked 18 times.
Ford now has 37 homers and 195 RBIs in 374 games in the Seattle organization.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
MARINERS PROSPECT TYLER LOCKLEAR HAS FOUR-HIT GAME FOR TACOMA RAINIERS: The first baseman continued his dominant year in Triple-A with against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PITCHING PROSPECT TEDDY MCGRAW CLEARED TO RESUME THROWING PROGRAM: One of the Mariners' most talented but injury-prone minor leaguers is set to restart his route to return. CLICK HERE
RECENTLY-OPTIONED SEATTLE MARINERS RELIEVER SET TO UNDERGO KNEE SURGERY: Right-handed pitcher Gregory Santos will have a procedure to clear loose cartilage in his knee. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.