Seattle Mariners Send Hard-Throwing Rookie to Triple-A in Major Roster Move
The Seattle Mariners made a notable roster move on Monday, announcing that they have promoted highly-rated pitching prospect Brandyn Garcia to the big league roster and sent Juan Burgos back to Triple-A Tacoma.
Garcia, 25, is the No. 13 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. He was an 11th-round pick in the 2023 draft out of Texas A&M and has gone 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A. He made eight appearances at Tacoma, going 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA, which is stellar for the hitter-friendly PCL.
It's unclear if he's here for the long haul or not, but the M's did need bullpen relief after exhausting their 'pen in a weekend series with the Houston Astros. Burgos pitched two innings in Sunday's 11-3 loss. Though he's not rated among the team's Top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, he's generally showed well in limited action. He's struck out eight in 6.2 innings, pitching to a 4.05 ERA. He's also 25 years old.
The Mariners are in need of impact bullpen arms as they chase their first playoff berth since 2022. While it's unfair to put that expectation on Garcia, he does have impact stuff. His fastball can hit the upper-90s, and he'll give the Mariners another lefty to pair with Gabe Speier.
Burgos could make his way back to the bullpen as well at some point through the rest of the year.
The Mariners are 53-46 and four games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They'll take on the Brewers on Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on on Friday, getting ready for the second half of the season. He previews the Mariners-Astros series and discusses its importance, although maybe not for the reason that people think. He also looks at who deserves credit between Dan Wilson and Jerry Dipoto, and he's joined by former Mariners first baseman Bucky Jacobsen. CLICK HERE:
NEXT LEVEL JULIO: Speaking on the Refuse to Lose podcast, former Mariners' infielder Bucky Jacobsen discussed what can take the M's star to the next level. CLICK HERE:
LEGENDS UNITE: The Mariners will have a full contingent at the Baseball Hall of Fame next weekend, as Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez will be in attendance for Ichiro's Hall of Fame induction. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.