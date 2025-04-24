Seattle Mariners' Slugging Prospect Just Keeps Popping Extra-Base Hits
Seattle Mariners prospect Lazaro Montes continued his solid start to the Single-A season with High-A Everett on Wednesday, hitting another home run, which gives him five for the season.
Lazaro Montes keeps rolling
The @Mariners' No. 2 prospect smashes his fifth homer of the season for the High-A @EverettAquaSox, with 10 of his 16 hits going for extra bases.
Montes, 20, is hitting .262 with the five homers, 12 RBIs, two stolen bases and a .410 on-base percentage. He has three doubles and two triples. Ranked as the No. 39 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, he's one of nine Mariners' prospects in the Top 100, as ranked by Baseball America.
He joins Felnin Celesten, Ryan Sloan, Cole Young, Colt Emerson, Jonny Farmelo, Ryan Sloan and Jurrango Cijntje and Harry Ford in that group.
The native of Cuba draws comparisons to Houston Astros' slugger Yordan Alvarez because of his ability to drive the ball.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Montes' loudest tool is still his top-of-the-scale raw power from the left side of the plate, and he's continuing to learn how to get to that pop consistently in games. He has outstanding bat speed with plenty of loft in his swing to drive the ball in the air, and he can regularly register elite-level exit velocities. There is some swing-and-miss to his game and there will always be strikeouts, but he also draws walks (14.4 percent walk rate in 2024) as he's learning to find better pitches to hit.
At the big-league level, the Mariners will be back in action on Friday against the Miami Marlins. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park.
