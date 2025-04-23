Several Metrics Show That Seattle Mariners Starting Rotation is Uncharacteristically Struggling
Through 23 games, the Seattle Mariners are in a relatively solid spot. At 12-11, they are over .500 and they've won nine of their last 13 games. They are just 2.0 games back in the American League West and they are 7-3 against AL West opponents.
However, the thing that hasn't been solid is the performance of the starting rotation, the very thing that's supposed to be the hallmark of the organization.
Sure, George Kirby is out, but the group of Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller, Luis M. Castillo (and Emerson Hancock and Luis F. Castillo) haven't lived up to their reputation thus far.
Entering play on Wednesday, the M's rotation is 21st in ERA (4.27), T-23rd in innings pitched and 24th in WHIP. Furthermore, they are 24th in opponents batting average, with opponents hitting .254 against them.
Yes, it's early, but the numbers are concerning so far. The Mariners starting rotation has issued 46 walks (12th-most) and has 120 strikeouts (12th-most), showing that the group is throwing a lot of pitches and going deep into counts.
Those deep counts have led to short outings (just five quality starts), and have taxed the bullpen heavily in the early going.
While the M's offense has been a nice surprise, it's tough to imagine it keeping up this pace while Victor Robles is out and Julio Rodriguez is struggling.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. PT when they take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Emerson Hancock (SEA) pitches against Sean Newcomb (SOX).
