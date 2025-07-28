Seattle Mariners Outfield Prospect Wins Minor League Player of The Week Award
One of the Seattle Mariners most interesting prospects was recognized for a dominant week for the High-A Everett AquaSox.
Outfielder Tai Peete was named the Northwest League Player of The Week on Monday for his incredible stretch from June 21-27.
The 19-year-old had at least one hit in all six of the games played during the week. He hit .333 (8-for-24) with five runs, three home runs and seven RBIs during that stretch. The AquaSox went 4-2 in the six-game series against the Spokane Indians during the week.
MLB Pipeline ranks Peete as the team's No. 10 prospect. The publication had the following scouting report on Peete:
A premium athlete with a wide receiver's 6-foot-2 frame, Peete has a left-handed swing geared to do damage at the plate. He has immense raw power and showed flashes of it in 2024, with an approach that could let him crush balls to all fields.
Peete is in the middle of his first season in High-A baseball this season. He's scored 42 runs in 90 games and has hit 14 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs with 49 RBIs and has stolen 19 bases. He's slashed .225/.283/.415 with a .698 OPS. His home runs and slugging percentages would both be career highs if the season ended today.
On the flip side, Peete's batting average (.225), on-base percentage (.283) would both be career-lows. He hasn't been able to hit for average at the level he has previously in his careers, but his power has shined through while his speed has persisted.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
PROSPECT GURU PRAISES TOP MARINERS PROSPECT AFTER WEB GEM PLAY: Joe Doyle, a notable prospect analyst, commended the Mariners top-ranked minor leaguer Colt Emerson for his growth on defense. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OUTFIELDER ON TORRID STRETCH FOR HIGH-A EVERETT AQUASOX: Outfield prospect Tai Peete has continued to show off his power for High-A club this week. CLICK HERE
PAIR OF MARINERS MINOR LEAGUERS ENTER TOP 30 PROSPECT RANKINGS AFTER TRADE: The Mariners' Josh Naylor trade created a shuffle in the MLB Pipeline's team prospect list. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.