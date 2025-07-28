Prospect Guru Praises Top Seattle Mariners Prospect After Web Gem Play
The Seattle Mariners top prospect is in the middle of his best offensive season. And according to one prospect analysis, that goes double for his defense as well.
Colt Emerson (No. 15 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 15 Baseball America top 100) was selected by the Mariners with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He's been plagued with injuries since being drafted, but has remained healthy this season.
He's scored 56 runs in a career-high 84 games and has hit 14 doubles, five triples and 10 home runs with 46 RBIs with the High-A Everett AquaSox. He's slashed .277/.380/.445 with an .825 OPS. If the season were to end today, his triples, home runs, batting average, RBIs and hits (89) would all be career-highs.
His defense has also been solid. He's posted a .989 fielding percentage in 375 total chances with just nine errors. He's had 370 total chances at shortstop.
The 20-year-old made a web gem play in the AquaSox's 3-2 win against the Spokane Indians on Saturday.
Prospect analyst Joe Doyle reposted the video of the play on "X" and confirmed that, in his analysis, said that Emerson's defense has improved this season:
I watched a lot of Colt Emerson in 2021, 2022 and 2023. I can tell you he wasn’t making plays like this. The athleticism and wiggle at shortstop has really trended up over the last twelve months.
The 6-foot, 195-pound prospect is considered the organization's shortstop of the future and is projected for a 2026 call-up, according to MLB Pipeline.
