Seattle Mariners Surprisingly Rank Near Top of Multiple Offensive Categories in 2025
Plain and simple: The Seattle Mariners offense has not been good enough through the first nine games of the regular season. At 3-6, the M's are the worst team in the league with runners in scoring position (.121) and they've already been shut out and one-hit in various games. They have just two games scoring more than four runs on their offensive resume.
However, despite their flaws, they are doing two things almost better than anyone: Walking and stealing bases.
Per Mariners PR:
...the Mariners offense leads the American League with 42 walks this season...Seattle is averaging 4.67 walks-per-game through its first 9 contests of the year...the 42 walks are tied for 2nd-most in the Majors with Arizona (also 42 BB in 9 G), trailing only the Chicago Cubs (58 BB in 11 G)
Considering the Cubs have played two more games than the M's, that's certainly impressive. You just have to believe that if you keep generating traffic on the bases, eventually you'll be able to cash in.
There's also this, on stolen bases:
Seattle has 11 stolen bases this season, tied for most in the American League with the Red Sox and trailing the Pirates (20), Padres (15) and Cubs (13) for most in the Major Leagues
Julio Rodriguez leads the way with four stolen bases thus far.
The M's will close out their series on Sunday with the San Francisco Giants before returning home for a six-game homestand that features the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers.
First pitch Sunday is 1:05 p.m. PT.
