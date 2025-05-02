Seattle Mariners Top 100 Prospect Lazaro Montes Named Co-Hitter of The Month
One of the Seattle Mariners most physically imposing prospects has got off to a solid start with the High-A Everett AquaSox this season and was recognized by the organization for it.
The Mariners named 20-year-old outfielder Lazaro Montes the organization's co-Hitter of The Month on Thursday. First baseman Tyler Locklear (Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers) was the other co-Hitter of The Month.
Montes (No. 39 MLB Pipeline top 100) has hit five doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 RBIs this season. Montes has a slash line of .259/.407/.565 entering Friday with a .972 OPS. He's hit safely in 17-of-24 games and has nearly as many walks (21) as strikeouts (25). He's ranked as the team's No. 2 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline and the team's seventh overall prospect by Baseball America.
Including his midseason promotion last season, Montes has played 75 games for Everett entering Friday. He's hit .278 with 29 extra-base hits (13 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs) and 47 RBIs.
Montes was signed by Seattle as an international free agent out of Cuba on Jan. 15, 2022. He was ranked the No. 8 international prospect in that class.
Montes received his first non-roster invite to the Mariners big league camp this spring. He hit .278 (5-for-18) with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs in 12 Cactus League games and had a 1.102 OPS.
Montes played 98 games with the Low-A Modesto Nuts in 2023-24 before being promoted to the AquaSox. If that trajectory continues, he'll get promoted to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers by the end of May or beginning of June.
Montes is projected to be called up in 2026 according to MLB Pipeline.
