Seattle Mariners First-Round Pick Jurrangelo Cijntje Enters MLB Pipeline Top 100
The Seattle Mariners 2024 first-round pick has received more and more attention from various outlets, and he was recognized in a big way Friday.
Mariners and High-A Everett AquaSox switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was ranked for the first time in MLB Pipeline's top 100 at the very last spot Friday. Cijntje joined the list after Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki graduated.
The 21-year-old Cijntje, who was drafted out of Mississippi State, was ranked in Baseball America's top 100 (No. 99) earlier this season.
Cijntje is the first legitimate switch-pitching prospect the sport has seen in years, and he's show impressive things with Everett, albeit not without hiccups.
Cijntje has posted a 6.75 ERA in seven appearances (four starts) this season with 22 strikeouts in 17.1 innings pitched. He last started against the Vancouver Canadiens on April 26. He only allowed one earned run in his starts to that point but let up three earned runs on four hits (one home run) against Vancouver. He pitched as a reliever against the Eugene Emeralds on April 30 and four earned runs on two hits (one home run) in 0.1 inning pitched. His latest outing was his first without a strikeout.
Seattle has one of the best farm systems in baseball, especially when it comes to pitcher development. But an ambidextrous pitching prospect is new for the organization. Because of this, the AquaSox has Cijntje starting every seven days primarily right-handed. His relief outings, which have been three-to-four days after his starts, have been mainly left-handed.
Cijntje's stats as a starter have been significantly better than as a reliever. But he has struggled with walks in both roles. He's walked a batter in every appearance and has walked at least two in six-of-seven outings.
The Mariners were confident enough in Cijntje's abilities to start him out with Everett, which plays in the most hitter-friendly ballpark in the team's minor leagues.
Cijntje has show more than enough flashes of brilliance to be confident in his newest top 100 ranking and potential.
