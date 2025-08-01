Seattle Mariners to Send Starting Pitcher on Much-Anticipated Minor League Rehab Start
After missing nearly two months of action with elbow inflammation, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller is set to make a much-anticipated rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto indicated this was likely on Thursday and the Rainiers confirmed it was happening on Friday morning. Sauryn Lao will work in relief of Miller, with the latter hoping to throw about 55 pitches.
Miller is on the injured list for the second time and will need a surgical procedure to remove bone spurs in the offseason. As a result, it's unclear how much the Mariners can count on him down the stretch, but they are certainly inclined to give him the chance to come back strong, especially as Logan Evans surpasses his career-high in innings pitched.
Miller has gone just 2-5 this season with a 5.73 ERA, making only 10 starts and tossing 48.2 innings. However, when healthy in 2024, he proved to be one of the best pitchers in the American League, going 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA. He tossed a career-high 180.1 innings as the Mariners missed the playoffs by one game.
Seattle enters play on Friday at 58-52 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They lead the Texas Rangers by one game for that spot, with the teams scheduled for three more games this weekend at T-Mobile Park.
First pitch on Friday is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert (SEA) pitches against Jack Leiter (TEX).
