Minor League Baseball

Seattle Mariners Sign Vast Majority of 2025 Draft Picks

The Mariners announced deals with 19 of their 21 draftees and four undrafted free agents.

Teren Kowatsch

North Carolina catcher Luke Stevenson throws during an NCAA Regional Game against LSU on June 3, 2024, at Boshamer Stadium.
North Carolina catcher Luke Stevenson throws during an NCAA Regional Game against LSU on June 3, 2024, at Boshamer Stadium. / Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners have officially come to terms with the vast majority of their 2025 MLB Draft picks.

The Mariners announced the signing of 18 of their 21 draftees and four undrafted free agents Saturday. The organization had already agreed to terms with their top selection and No. 3 overall pick, left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson.

Here's a full breakdown of the deals for Seattle's 2025 draft pick, and their slot values, per MLB.com's Daniel Kramer:

No. 3: Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU: $8.8 million ($9.5 million slot value)
No. 35: Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina: $2.8 million ($2.76 million slot value)
No. 57: Nick Becker, SS, Don Bosco Prep (HS): $2.75 million ($1.64 million slot value)
No. 91: Griffin Hugus, RHP, Miami: $640,000 ($851,800 slot value)
No. 122: Mason Peters, LHP, Dallas Baptist: $550,000 ($617,200 slot value)
No. 152: Korbyn Dickerson, OF, Indiana: $461,000 ($461,100 slot value)
No. 182: Lucas Kelly, RHP, Arizona State: $325,000 ($353,100 slot value)
No. 212: Colton Shaw, RHP, Yale: $100,000 ($276,200 slot value)
No. 242: Danny Macchiarola, RHP, Holy Cross: $175,000 ($224,100 slot value)
No. 272: Jackson Steensma, RHP, Appalachian State: $201,300 ($201,300 slot value)
No. 302: Isaac Lyon, RHP, Grand Canyon: $190,100 ($191,100 slot value)
No. 332 Dusty Revis, RHP, Western Carolina: $150,000 (no slot value)
No. 362: Grant Jay, C, Dallas Baptist: $150,000 (no slot value)
No. 392: Aiden Taurek, OF, St. Mary's: $150,000 (no slot value)
No. 422: Luke Heyman, C, Florida: $150,000 (no slot valule)
No. 452: Brayden Corn, OF, Western Carolina: $150,000 (no slot value)
No. 482: Casey Hintz, RHP, Arizona: $150,000 (no slot value)
No. 512: Anthony Karoly, RHP, Nova Southeastern: $150,000 (no slot value)
No. 542: Griffin Stieg, RHP, Virginia Tech: unsigned
No. 572: Cameron Appenzeller, LHP: unsigned, committed to Tennessee
No. 602: Estevan Moreno, SS, Notre Dame: $150,000 (no slot value)

The four undrafted free agents signed by the Mariners were: Konni Durschlag, OF, High Point; Reid Easterly, LHP, Duke; Reese Lumpkin, RHP, Miami; Brady O'Brien, 3B, Richmond. There was no information available on the contract numbers for those four.

The only two unsigned players for Seattle, Stieg and Appenzeller, weren't expected to come to terms with the team. Stieg still has NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) money available for him at Virginia Tech, per Mariners vice president of amateur scouting Scott Hunter, and Appenzeller is expected to honor his commitment to Tennessee.

Becker is the most notable draft pick when it comes to money. His $2.75 million contract bonus is over $1 million over the slot value. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound high school shortstop was listed as MLB Pipeline's No. 51 prospect available in the draft.

Related Minor League Baseball stories

TOP MARINERS INTERNATIONAL SIGNING NAMED DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE ALL-STAR: Yorger Bautista has drastically improved after a slow start to the season and was recognized for it. CLICK HERE

MLB.COM NAMES FAVORITE MARINERS PICK FROM 2025 DRAFT: The website seems as high on the Mariners top selection as many other publications. CLICK HERE

MARINERS SIGN TRIO OF UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS: The Mariners signed a pitcher, an infielder and a third baseman following the conclusion of the 2025 MLB Draft. CLICK HERE

Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media

You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.

Published |Modified
Teren Kowatsch
TEREN KOWATSCH

Teren Kowatsch is a staff writer for ''Minor League Baseball on SI'' and other "On SI'' baseball sites. He has been a writer for “On SI’’ for two years and is a graduate of the University of Idaho. You can follow him on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch

Home/NEWS