Seattle Mariners Sign Vast Majority of 2025 Draft Picks
The Seattle Mariners have officially come to terms with the vast majority of their 2025 MLB Draft picks.
The Mariners announced the signing of 18 of their 21 draftees and four undrafted free agents Saturday. The organization had already agreed to terms with their top selection and No. 3 overall pick, left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson.
Here's a full breakdown of the deals for Seattle's 2025 draft pick, and their slot values, per MLB.com's Daniel Kramer:
No. 3: Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU: $8.8 million ($9.5 million slot value)
No. 35: Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina: $2.8 million ($2.76 million slot value)
No. 57: Nick Becker, SS, Don Bosco Prep (HS): $2.75 million ($1.64 million slot value)
No. 91: Griffin Hugus, RHP, Miami: $640,000 ($851,800 slot value)
No. 122: Mason Peters, LHP, Dallas Baptist: $550,000 ($617,200 slot value)
No. 152: Korbyn Dickerson, OF, Indiana: $461,000 ($461,100 slot value)
No. 182: Lucas Kelly, RHP, Arizona State: $325,000 ($353,100 slot value)
No. 212: Colton Shaw, RHP, Yale: $100,000 ($276,200 slot value)
No. 242: Danny Macchiarola, RHP, Holy Cross: $175,000 ($224,100 slot value)
No. 272: Jackson Steensma, RHP, Appalachian State: $201,300 ($201,300 slot value)
No. 302: Isaac Lyon, RHP, Grand Canyon: $190,100 ($191,100 slot value)
No. 332 Dusty Revis, RHP, Western Carolina: $150,000 (no slot value)
No. 362: Grant Jay, C, Dallas Baptist: $150,000 (no slot value)
No. 392: Aiden Taurek, OF, St. Mary's: $150,000 (no slot value)
No. 422: Luke Heyman, C, Florida: $150,000 (no slot valule)
No. 452: Brayden Corn, OF, Western Carolina: $150,000 (no slot value)
No. 482: Casey Hintz, RHP, Arizona: $150,000 (no slot value)
No. 512: Anthony Karoly, RHP, Nova Southeastern: $150,000 (no slot value)
No. 542: Griffin Stieg, RHP, Virginia Tech: unsigned
No. 572: Cameron Appenzeller, LHP: unsigned, committed to Tennessee
No. 602: Estevan Moreno, SS, Notre Dame: $150,000 (no slot value)
The four undrafted free agents signed by the Mariners were: Konni Durschlag, OF, High Point; Reid Easterly, LHP, Duke; Reese Lumpkin, RHP, Miami; Brady O'Brien, 3B, Richmond. There was no information available on the contract numbers for those four.
The only two unsigned players for Seattle, Stieg and Appenzeller, weren't expected to come to terms with the team. Stieg still has NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) money available for him at Virginia Tech, per Mariners vice president of amateur scouting Scott Hunter, and Appenzeller is expected to honor his commitment to Tennessee.
Becker is the most notable draft pick when it comes to money. His $2.75 million contract bonus is over $1 million over the slot value. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound high school shortstop was listed as MLB Pipeline's No. 51 prospect available in the draft.
