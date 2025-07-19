Top Seattle Mariners International Signing Named Dominican Summer League All-Star
One of the Seattle Mariners most recent and promising additions to the farm system was recognized for his most recent stretch in the Dominican Summer League.
Outfielder Yorger Bautista was named a DSL All-Star on Thursday in his first season in the Mariners' system.
Seattle signed the 17-year-old as an international free agent out of Venezuela on Jan. 15, 2025. He was ranked the No. 6 international prospect according to MLB Pipeline and was signed to a $2.1 million bonus. MLB Pipeline has him ranked as the team's No. 11 prospect. The publication had the following scouting report on him at the time he was signed:
A left-handed hitter and thrower, Bautista utilizes an unusual swing and set up, resting his bat on his back shoulder until he strides forward. It's worked for him so far, with elite bat speed and double-plus raw power that he'll be able to continue to get to consistently as he gets more reps.
Bautista, nicknamed "The Beast," had a slow start to the season. Through his first 13 games, he had a wRC+ (weighted runs created-plus) of 57 and a 32.8% strikeout rate. In the 17 games following his poor start, he slashed .317/.379/.617 with a .996 OPS and cut his strikeout numbers to 17.9%. He leads the Mariners' DSL team with six homers.
Across his entire season in the DSL, Bautista has scored 23 runs in 32 games and has hit five doubles, two triples and six homers with 17 RBIs. He's slashed .239/.310/.470 with a .780 OPS.
Seattle has been successful in finding high-value international prospects, and Bautista's second half adjustments are a good sign he's on his way to being exactly that.
