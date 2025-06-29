Seattle Mariners Top 100 Prospect Lazaro Montes Continues to Display Power, Blasts Another HR
One of the best prospects in the Seattle Mariners farm system has had no problem adjusting to the Double-A level.
Outfielder Lazaro Montes was promoted to the Arkansas Travelers from the High-A Everett AquaSox on Tuesday. The AquaSox's home ball park of Funko Field is considered the most hitter-friendly in the Mariners' farm system. The Travelers home of Dickey-Stephens Park is considered the worst for batters in the entire M's system.
And while he hasn't gotten a chance to test his luck there, he's had no problem adjusting to life at the next level.
In his fifth game with the Travelers on Saturday, Montes hit a solo home run to left field. It was his third homer since getting promoted to Double-A. Arkansas won 9-4. It was his 21st blast of the season, the most in the minors.
Montes finished the game 1-for-3 with with two runs and an RBI to go with his homer.
Since joining the Travelers, the 20-year-old Montes has hit .211 (4-for-19) with five runs, three homers and four RBIs. He became the first minor league player at any level to hit 20 or more home runs Friday with a 475-foot blast.
In 72 total games this season, Montes has scored 48 runs and has hit 13 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 55 RBIs. He's slashed .264/.388/.584 with a .972 OPS.
Montes is the No. 31 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's the No. 2-ranked player in the M's system.
