Seattle Mariners' Top Prospect Continues to Push For Big-League Promotion in Huge May
Seattle Mariners' top prospect Cole Young continues to put together an incredible May that has him pushing for a major-league promotion. Playing at Triple-A Tacoma, Young hit his fifth homer of the month on Sunday, raising his OPS to 1.093.
The No. 43 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, Young was a first-round pick in the 2022 draft out of the Pennsylvania high school ranks. He's projected to make his major league debut this season and M's fans are clamoring for it to be sooner rather than later, especially after Seattle failed to get a big hit on either Saturday or Sunday against the Houston Astros.
Young is hitting .260 for the season, so perhaps the organization wants to see him have more than three good weeks before promoting him, and there's also the question of roster issues with him. If he comes up to play second base, how does Dylan Moore get used? Is he able to play against lefties? What happens to Donovan Solano and Miles Mastrobuoni if Young is on the roster? Is he playing every day or is he a platoon option, and is it worth it for him to play in a part-time role?
The Mariners are off on Monday and enter play on Tuesday at 29-23 and in first place in the American League West, though the lead has dwindled to 1.5 games after they lost three of four against the Astros over the weekend.
The Mariners will start a new series against the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT. Young and the Rainiers are off on Monday as well, as is customary in the minor leagues.
