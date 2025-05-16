Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Continues to Push For Major League Call-Up
Seattle Mariners' top prospect Cole Young is continuing to push for a major league promotion in the month of May.
Young hit a 441-foot homer on Thursday night for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, and he's hitting .425 with a .521 on-base percentage over his last 11 games. He was named the Pacific Coast League Hitter of the Week for his work last week and could contend for the award again this week.
The 21-year-old was a first-round pick of the Mariners in 2022 and is ranked as the No. 43 prospect in the game by MLB Pipeline. He's hitting .240 this season with a .357 on-base percentage, but his recent hot streak has people clamoring to see him in Seattle.
Because of the injury to Ryan Bliss, the Mariners have had to shuffle the deck in the infield. They are playing a combination of Dylan Moore, Leo Rivas and Miles Mastrobuoni at second base while utilizing Moore and Ben Williamson at third.
Williamson has struggled over the last two weeks and is hitting just .234 through 94 at-bats. He's also carrying a minuscule 68 OPS+, leading some to believe he should be sent down with Young getting the call up.
If that were to happen, Moore and Mastrobuoni could play third, with Young playing second.
The Mariners enter play on Friday night at 23-19 and in first place in the American League West. That said, they've lost five of six games and could be looking for a spark, especially on the offensive side of things.
They'll play the Padres on Friday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
