Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Hits Major Milestone at Double-A Arkansas
Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson hit a big milestone on Saturday night, hitting a home run for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers. It was the first home run at Double-A for Emerson, who was just recently promoted from High-A Everett.
Emerson, 20, was the first-round pick of the Mariners in 2023 and is expected to make his major league debut in 2026. He's put together a sensational season, hitting .275 across both levels with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs.
He pairs with Michael Arroyo, Jurrangelo Cijntje and Lazaro Montes to make up a star-studded Arkansas roster. It's one of the most talented rosters in minor league baseball, as each of those four are Top 100 prospects.
Emerson is ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the game, per MLB Pipeline.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Owner of the best hit tool in the Mariners system, Emerson got multiple votes in MLB Pipeline’s annual executive poll as being the best pure hitter in the Minors. He has a smooth and repeatable left-handed swing that enables him to find the barrel and make consistent hard contact. His .419 on-base percentage entering 2025 is a sign of his advanced approach as he’s walked nearly as often as he has struck out thus far in his career, and he rarely chases.
Emerson joined our Refuse to Lose podcast in June, and you can listen to the episode in the podcast player below:
At the big-league level, the Mariners are 65-53 and just 0.5 games back in the American League West.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about the sweep of the Chicago White Sox, the chase for the American League West crown and much more, including the idea of giving Randy Arozarena a contract extension. Furthermore, we're joined by Everett AquaSox manager Zach Vincej, who talked about a great season down on the farm. CLICK HERE:
DAN THE MAN: Speaking at Ichiro's jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday, Dan Wilson delivered an epic line at the podium. CLICK HERE:
GAME 1 FUN?: The Mariners have to actually make the playoffs, but if they do, which pitcher should start game one of a series? CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.