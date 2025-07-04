Seattle Mariners Top Prospect in the Midst of Scorching Hot Stretch
Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson is in the midst of a great stretch that extends nearly a month.
Per @MiLBMariners
Colt Emerson since June 5th:
19G, .358/.458/.612/1.070, 24H, 6 2B, 1 3B, 3HR, 10R, 10RBI, 14BB, 11K, 2SF, 2/2 SB.
Emerson, 19, is the No. 18 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. Currently playing with the High-A Everett AquaSox, he's hitting .267 for the season with a .370 on-base percentage. The team's first-round selection in 2023, he's projected for a 2026 call-up.
It will be interesting to see how things shake out for the M's, given that they have so many middle infield prospects. Cole Young is already up with the big-league club, and he figures to play second base for the foreseeable future. Beyond him, infielder Michael Arroyo is already in Double-A, and then there's Emerson and fellow top prospect Felnin Celesten.
Seattle also has the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft and they've been linked to another infielder, Aiva Arquette, out of Oregon State.
The Mariners enter play on Friday at 45-42 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They haven't made the playoffs since 2022.
As for Emerson, he recently joined our Refuse to Lose podcast, and you can listen to that interview in the podcast player below:
The Mariners will finish out a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend before getting a much-needed off day on Monday. They'll then play the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers before the All-Star break.
