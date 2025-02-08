Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Draws Comparisons to Star Julio Rodriguez
Seattle Mariners infield prospect Felnin Celesten is drawing comparisons to superstar outfielder Julio Rodriguez, which is certainly exciting for M's fans.
Still just 19 years old, Celsten is ranked as the No. 74 prospect in the entire sport, per MLB Pipeline. Though he's dealt with injuries that have limited him to just 32 games at the Complex League level, there are thoughts that Celesen could arrive in the big leagues sooner rather than later. If he comes anything close to what Rodriguez has become, that would be a huge win for the organizaton. Rodriguez is one of the top young players in the sport and won the Rookie of the Year back in 2022.
Per Baseball America, which profiled Celesten this week:
It isn’t often a player as young as Celesten shows such promise and polished skills. In fact, (minor league hitting coordinator C.J.) Gillman could only think of one other player he has worked with who has stood out at such a young age.
“Just Julio (Rodriguez),” Gillman said. “Julio is a pretty solid example of a guy who was obviously a very good player the whole time, but just continually got better. You don’t know when the popcorn is going to pop, but you look at it and you know it’s coming.”
The Mariners are currently loaded with infield prospects, including Celesten, Cole Young and Colt Emerson. Young figures to be the first to arrive in Seattle and could be there by mid-summer this year. Emerson would figure to come next in 2026 with Celesten arriving last. Rodriguez made his major league debut at the age 21 and Jackson Chourio (Brewers) arrived at 19, so there's certainly a chance that Celesten accelerates the process, but he's going to have to stay healthy and get some experience under his belt.
He's a .352 hitter in those 32 professional games and is likely ticketed for Low-A Modesto at the start of the year.
The Mariners report to spring training next week.
