Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Delivers Major Moment in Wednesday Win
The month of May has been kind to several of the Seattle Mariners top 100 prospects. And outfielder Lazaro Montes continued the trend on Wednesday.
In an extra-inning contest, the 20-year-old Montes hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 12th inning to lead the Mariners High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox, to a 6-5 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils. The single scored fellow top 100 prospect Colt Emerson, who emphatically tossed his helmet and sliding mitt while celebrating the win.
Montes finished the game 3-for-6 with an RBI.
Montes was named the team's minor league co-Hitter of The Month for April and has been off to an even better stretch since the calendar turned to May. This month, Montes has scored five runs and has hit a triple, two home runs and five RBIs.
Montes (No. 37 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 59 Baseball America top 100) had a .259 batting average after a game against the Eugene Emeralds on May 1 where he went 0-for-3. After his walk-off hit against the Dust Devils, Montes' season batting average was up to .280 with a .414 on-base percentage, .598 slugging percentage and a 1.013 OPS. He's hit five doubles, four triples, seven homers and 19 RBIs in 29 games.
Montes' current numbers are a noticeable uptick from his 51 games with Everett in 2024. His batting average has gone from .260 to .280, his on-base has increased from .378 to .414 and he's bolstered his slugging from .427 to .598.
Montes' walk-to-strikeout numbers have also improved. He's walked 24 times and has struck out 33 times this season compared to 78 walks and 128 strikeouts in 116 games with the AquaSox and Low-A Modesto Nuts in 2024.
