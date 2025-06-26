Seattle Mariners Top Prospect is Now Tied For Most Home Runs in Minor League Baseball
Seattle Mariners top prospect Lazaro Montes is now tied for the minor league-lead in home runs with 19. Promoted to Double-A Arkansas from High-A Everett on Monday, Montes hit his first Double-A home run on Wednesday for the Travelers. He hit 18 homers with the Everett AquaSox at High-A, which led the Northwest League.
His first Double-A home run went 435 feet. You can learn more about the blast here.
The No. 31 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, Montes is one of the most exciting prospects in baseball. He's one of nine Mariners prospects in the MLB Top 100, joining Michael Arroyo (Double-A), Colt Emerson (High-A), Jonny Farmelo (High-A), Jurrangelo Cijntje (High-A), Harry Ford (Triple-A), Cole Young (Mariners), Ryan Sloan (Single-A) and Felnin Celesten (Single-A).
He's projected to make his major league debut for the Mariners in 2026 and when he does, he'll provide some much needed power in the order. He's drawn comparisons to Houston Astros' slugger Yordan Alvarez, who also hails from Cuba.
At the big-league level, the Mariners enter play on Thursday at 41-38 through the first 79 games of the season. At the time of this posting, they are 6.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West, but they are in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the AL.
The M's are supposed to finish out a series with the Minnesota Twins, but the weather has the game in a lengthy rain delay. The Mariners will travel to Texas for a three-game series with the Rangers over the weekend.
