Seattle Mariners' Exciting Prospect Lazaro Montes Hits First HR After Double-A Promotion
One of the most exciting prospects in the Seattle Mariners farm system didn't wait long in displaying his trademark power in his new home.
In just his second game with the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday, 20-year-old Lazaro Montes hit his first home run at the Double-A level. It was a solo shot to right-center field that traveled 435 feet with an exit velocity of 113 mph. That homer capped off the Travelers' 11-3 win against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
Montes finished the game 2-for-5 with a double, his homer, a run scored and two RBIs. Through two games in Arkansas, he's gone 2-for-8 with three runs and three RBIs.
Montes (No. 31 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 53 Baseball America top 100) was promoted from the High-A Everett AquaSox before the Travelers games against the Sod Poodles on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound outfielder played 67 games this season with the AquaSox before making the jump to Double-A.
Montes was signed as an international free agent out of Cuba on Jan. 15, 2022. This season, he's scored 45 runs in 69 games, and hit 13 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs with 53 RBIs. He's slashed .267/.387/.578 with a .965 OPS. His home runs, slugging percentage and triples led the Northwest League before he was promoted.
Montes is projected for a 2026 call-up according to MLB Pipeline and is one of nine top 100 prospects in the team's farm system. He was promoted with fellow top 100 prospect Michael Arroyo, who also had a two-hit day for Arkansas on Wednesday.
