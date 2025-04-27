Seattle Mariners' Triple-A Affiliate Makes History Not Seen Since 2011 Season
The Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 14-0 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park, getting home runs from Julio Rodriguez, Jorge Polanco (two) and Mitch Garver.
With the win, Seattle moved to 15-12 and clinched a tie for first place in the American League West heading into Sunday's series finale.
However, it wasn't just fun at the big-league level; it was also a good night for the M's on the minor league front as the Tacoma Rainiers did something not seen in in 14 years.
Per Andy Helwig, Rainiers' media relations director:
Rainiers fans came out in a big way tonight!
Tonight's attendance of 6,895 is the largest April crowd at Cheney Stadium since 4/11/11 (7,202) (home opener)
It's the largest non-home opener April crowd since 4/25/10 when 7,822 came to see Cliff Lee's rehab start with Tacoma!
Tacoma fans saw the group lose 2-0 to Sugar Land (Houston Astros affiliate) in the penultimate game of the series. The two teams will finish their series on Sunday before the Rainiers head to Las Vegas for a new series with the Aviators (Athletics).
Tacoma has seen its team change quite a bit in the last few weeks as a result of the Mariners' injury issues. Ben Williamson was called up to play third base for the Mariners two weeks ago while prospect Logan Evans was also called up on Sunday to make his first career start. He appears to be set to stay in the rotation for the forseeable future as a result of the injury to Logan Gilbert
