Seattle Mariners' Triple-A Affiliate Releases Another Incredible Cap For Fans to Love
The Seattle Mariners released their "City Connect" uniforms back in 2023 and wore them to much success in 2024.
Now, the M's Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma is latching onto the "City Connect" identity by releasing their own incredible version of the "City Connect" cap.
Per the Rainiers team store on social media:
Introducing the Black Alt R City Connect Fitted. Equally at home in R City and on the corner of Edgar and Dave.
Look, I happen to be a big hat connoisseur, and that seems like a must-have for any collection.
The Rainiers have been around for 65 seasons as of this year, and they have been affiliated with the Mariners since 1995. The Rainiers have seen several of the best M's players come through Cheney Stadium including Felix Hernandez, George Kirby, and Logan Gilbert.
Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez both appeared in Tacoma during rehab assignments.
The Rainiers will open up their season on March 28 this year and they will do so under historic circumstances. Rylee Pay will serve as the team's broadcaster, taking over for the legendary Mike Curto. Pay had been calling games in the Red Sox organization and she will become the first female play-by-play broadcaster in the PCL.
Given that Kirby is going to start the season on the injured list, it's entirely possible that he makes a rehab start in Tacoma this April. He could also appear in games for Single-A Everett, similar to how Jorge Polanco did a season ago.
