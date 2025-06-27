Seattle Mariners' Triple-A Affiliate Wants Cal Raleigh to Make Home Run Derby History
On Friday, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh confirmed that he is going to participate in the Home Run Derby in Atlanta during the All-Star break. He will join Julio Rodriguez as M's players to do the derby in the last four years, as Rodriguez took part in 2022 and 2023, finishing second in 2022.
And while most of Mariners fandom is excited to see Raleigh participate, the M's Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma is hoping to see him make some fun history.
Per Andy Helwig of the Tacoma Rainiers broadcast team:
Cal Raleigh will be the 1st former @RainiersLand to participate in the HR Derby since Adam Jones (w/ Tac in 06-07) was in the 2014 Derby in Minneapolis and look to be the 1st former Rainier to win it since Ken Griffey Jr. (w/ Tac in ‘95 on ML Rehab) won it in ‘99 #TridentsUp
All in all, Junior won the derby a record three times, all as a member of the Mariners.
Raleigh appeared in 51 total games in Tacoma across the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He likely would have appeared in more, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season and stunted his chance to spend more time with the Rainiers. He hit .324 for Tacoma in 2021 with nine homers and 36 RBIs. In just seven games the following season, he hit .286 with one homer and four RBIs.
This season? Raleigh has been one of the best players in the major leagues, hitting .275 with 32 homers and 69 RBIs entering play on Friday.
The Mariners are currently 41-39 and will take on the Texas Rangers on Friday afternoon with first pitch coming at 5:05 p.m. PT. The Rangers are 40-41 and 1.5 games behind the M's in the American League playoff picture.
