Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Makes Major Announcement About Home Run Derby
The best hitter on the Seattle Mariners roster will take part in the 2025 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby.
Catcher Cal Raleigh will compete in the annual event, as it was announced Friday. According to a news release from Mariners PR, Raleigh's father and former college baseball coach, Todd Raleigh, will be pitching to him. Cal Raleigh's younger brother, Todd Raleigh Jr., will be catching for him.
“I’m excited to represent the Mariners and our fanbase at the [Home Run] Derby,” Cal Raleigh said in the news release. “It will be extra special for me getting to do it in Atlanta, where I spent a lot of time playing baseball as a kid.”
Raleigh will be the eighth Seattle player to ever compete in the Home Run Derby. Ken Griffey Jr. competed eight times, Bret Boone took part twice, Julio Rodriguez competed twice and Alex Rodriguez, Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez and Robinson Cano all participated once. Griffey Jr. won the event an MLB-record three times in 1994, '98 and '99. Julio Rodriguez has the record for most home runs in a single round (41 in 2023).
If Raleigh wins the Derby, he would become the first catcher to do so since the event was introduced in 1985.
Raleigh has a major league-leading 32 runs home runs in 79 games this season. He's scored 58 runs and has a major league-leading 69 RBI. He's slashed .275/.380/.651 with a 1.031 OPS as of Friday. He's the first catcher and switch-hitter in MLB history to have 30 or more home runs before the All-Star Break.
The Mariners are in action on Friday night against the Rangers at 5:05 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES SPLIT AGAINST TWINS: The Mariners were unable to secure the series win against the Twins despite winning the first two games of the series. CLICK HERE
RAIN EXTINGUISHES MARINERS BATS IN 10-1 LOSS TO TWINS: The Mariners were blown out after a lengthy delay and possibly lost their backup catcher for an extended period of time in a series finale against the Twins. CLICK HERE
MITCH GARVER EXITS SERIES FINALE AGAINST TWINS: The Mariners backup catcher left the series finale against the Twins on Thursday after getting hit with a foul ball. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.